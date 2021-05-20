Lake Waxhoma dam breach temporarily fixed, needs funding for permanent repairs

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Crews worked overnight to repair a dam breach at Lake Waxhoma and have temporarily fixed the issue.

Osage County received at least five inches of rain over the past couple of days, the Mayor of Barnsdall confirms. All of the pressure on the dam from the rainfall likely caused the breach.

Wagoner County Emergency Management workers have worked for the past 14 hours to make immediate repairs to the dam. Workers started building on top of the dam and laid more than 500 pounds of rock to stop the flow of water coming out of the dam.

They wrapped up around 4:30 a.m. and will come back once it's daylight to assess further damages. The workers hope the temporary fix can give them time to get funding to make a permanent repair on the Lake Waxhoma dam but are already facing a problem.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelly is currently working with several agencies to find funding, but they don't see any permanent repairs coming for at least a few weeks.

“We're going to have to get the funding to do that. We're working with the corp of engineers, government entities, the OK water, RWA, emergency management several agencies figuring out an answer for that," says Mayor Kelley

Mayor Kelley says they don't expect the dam to fail and cause more damages, but it does need significant repairs.

As of this morning, water is still coming out from the breach but it is draining into a small creek nearby. More rain coming into the area is causing concern about making the problem worse before a permanent repair can be made.

This is a developing story. We'll update the story as we learn more.

