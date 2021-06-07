WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — Attention all cyclers! Tulsa Tough is officially happening this weekend from June 11 through the 13.

READ MORE: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough scheduled to cycle this summer, along with other events

According to the official website for Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, the event is hailed as "a unique three-day cycling festival experience for racers, riders, and spectators, all centered in beautiful downtown Tulsa and along the banks of the Arkansas River."

The website continues to say that the major cycling event delivers the full cycling experience for everyone, whether they are training toddlers to elite racers.

It was announced earlier this year by officials on Facebook that Tulsa Tough would continue as scheduled this year.

In 2020, Saint Francis Tulsa Tough had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large gatherings and events for safety.

There were attempts to reschedule the event later in the year, but due to the increasing infection rate across the state, Tulsa Tough was ultimately canceled until this year.

READ MORE: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Canceled due to Coronavirus Concerns, officials say

Officials of the event also urge participants and Tulsans who are 16 and older to get vaccinated. Vaccines are available through the Saint Francis Health System's scheduling portal.

To sign up for this year's major cycling event or to learn more, go to Tulsa Tough's official website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --