Tulsa Tough 2022: How do you start cycling?

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough starts its events Friday, bringing together some of the finest athletes the cycling world has to offer.

However, for those wondering how to get involved in this yearly tradition, it might not be clear how to get started to eventually ride in one of the fondos.

The Tulsa Tough Talk blog talked to Dr. David Brennan of the OU Center of Exercise and Sports Medicine about how someone can get themselves physically prepared to take on the length of fondo they can handle. Brennan suggested anyone can get into it as long as they get cleared from their primary care physician if they're not used to that level of physical activity:

Pick the short fondo offerings if you did not ride your bike over the winter

Check your equipment (air in your tires, brakes, chain, helmet)

Depending on your fitness level, get at least two easy (60-70% of your maximum ability) rides of 45-60 minutes and one long ride per week.

Include some hills on at least one ride per week; you may want to attempt some hill repetitions on your favorite hill 2-3 weeks before Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

Get a cycling buddy to help hold you accountable and it also makes those miles go by easier too.

>> See Brennan's full list of advice

Cyclers at any skill level can join locally-organized rides to get themselves ready for an event like the Tulsa Tough. The Ride Alert app lets riders organize or join rides and share ride details with others.

These rides happen throughout the year and can provide the ideal training conditions for new cyclers. If the end results of training lead a new cyclist to a fondo race, here's how it might look:

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --