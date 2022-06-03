Watch
Mythic Press releases T-shirt supporting Saint Francis shooting victims

Saint Francis lit up in pink in support of its healthcare workers and victims in the June 1 mass shooting at the Natalie building on the health system campus.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 03, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa T-shirt-printing company Mythic Press started its latest fundraiser Friday, creating a shirt to support the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting.

Mythic Press partnered with 918 Crime Stoppers to offer the fundraiser which goes to the Saint Francis Strong fund with the Tulsa Community Foundation.

The shirts are available for purchase online.

