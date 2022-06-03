Mythic Press releases T-shirt supporting Saint Francis shooting victims

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa T-shirt-printing company Mythic Press started its latest fundraiser Friday, creating a shirt to support the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting.
Mythic Press partnered with 918 Crime Stoppers to offer the fundraiser which goes to the Saint Francis Strong fund with the Tulsa Community Foundation.
The shirts are available for purchase online.
