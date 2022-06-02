Michael Louis: How did the Tulsa gunman get his weapons?

TULSA, Okla. — Michael Louis killed himself after killing four people at the Natalie Building on Wednesday on the Tulsa Saint Francis Health System campus.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a news conference on Thursday that Louis bought the two weapons found on the campus after the shooting within the last few days.

How did Michael Louis get the weapons?

Franklin said ATF gun-tracing found that Louis bought a semiautomatic, AR-15-style rifle at a local gun shop at 2 p.m. Wednesday less than three hours before the shooting. Louis also bought a semi-automatic, 40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from a local pawn shop on May 29.

"The information that we have at the current time is that they were legally-purchased firearms," Franklin said.

Is the city considering new gun legislation?

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum did not take questions after speaking at Thursday's news conference.

"Our focus right now is on grieving," Bynum said. "The shooter is dead. The threat he brought to this campus has ended."

MORE >>> Oklahoma House democrats introduce SAVE Act to curb gun violence

Franklin took questions after describing the shooting and investigation, saying his responsibility is law enforcement, but that he'd be willing to talk about strategies to avoid future incidents.

"I am more than happy to work with legislators if they want to bend my ear from a law enforcement perspective and ask what we need," Franklin said. "I'm more than willing to sit down and provide that information to legislators."

