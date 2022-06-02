Oklahoma House democrats introduce SAVE Act to curb gun violence

TULSA, Okla. — One day after a deadly shooting at the Natalie Building at Warren Clinic near 61st and Yale.

In a news conference on Thursday, the House Democratic Caucus introduced the SAVE Act, they said it is a series of "responsible public-safety measures" to prevent gun violence.

The act includes:

Repeal Anti Red Flag Law SB1081 [lnks.gd]

Repeal Permitless Carry HB2597 [lnks.gd]

Repeal Conceal Carry in Zoos, Public Parks HB2010 [lnks.gd]

New Statewide Red Flag Law

New Waiting Period Law

New Legislation to Raise Minimum Purchase Age to 21

“Tulsa, Taft, Uvalde, these events are preventable,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa. “The SAVE Act is a common-sense approach to help prevent gun violence in Oklahoma. House Democrats refuse to sit idly as our citizens begin to fear grocery stores, hospitals, community events, and schools.”

The caucus said they support ideas from both Republicans and Democrats.

“The solutions we are presenting are not ‘liberal’ ideas. They are common-sense, life-saving ideas," Nichols said.

