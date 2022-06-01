Police respond to active shooter situation at south Tulsa hospital building

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting call near St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday.
Police officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. about an active shooter at the Natalie Building near 61st Street and Yale.
Tulsa police said multiple people were shot and the primary shooter is down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
