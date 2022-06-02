Police investigate bomb threat in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating a bomb threat at a residence on Park Place North on Wednesday afternoon.

The Muskogee Police Department says they got a tip from Tulsa police about a possible bomb. They're asking nearby residents to take shelter and anyone else to avoid the area near the Country Club.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --