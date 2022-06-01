Watch
NewsLocal News

GALLERY: Active shooter at Natalie Building in south Tulsa

Image from iOS (9).jpg
Photos from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Building at the Warren Clinic.Photo by: KJRH
Image from iOS (10).jpg
Photos from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Building at the Warren Clinic.Photo by: KJRH
285243815_376247217871576_1469000450644847843_n.jpg
Tulsa police respond to shooting that left multiple wounded at Natalie Building near Warren Clinic. June 1, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Police Department
285671474_376247204538244_6524992225531449364_n.jpg
Tulsa police respond to shooting that left multiple wounded at Natalie Building near Warren Clinic. June 1, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Police Department
285192654_376247191204912_2197332591314801673_n.jpg
Tulsa police respond to shooting that left multiple wounded at Natalie Building near Warren Clinic. June 1, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Police Department

GALLERY: Active shooter at Natalie Building in south Tulsa

close-gallery
  • Image from iOS (9).jpg
  • Image from iOS (10).jpg
  • 285243815_376247217871576_1469000450644847843_n.jpg
  • 285671474_376247204538244_6524992225531449364_n.jpg
  • 285192654_376247191204912_2197332591314801673_n.jpg

Share

Photos from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Building at the Warren Clinic.KJRH
Photos from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Building at the Warren Clinic.KJRH
Tulsa police respond to shooting that left multiple wounded at Natalie Building near Warren Clinic. June 1, 2022.Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa police respond to shooting that left multiple wounded at Natalie Building near Warren Clinic. June 1, 2022.Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa police respond to shooting that left multiple wounded at Natalie Building near Warren Clinic. June 1, 2022.Tulsa Police Department
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next