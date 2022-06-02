Tulsa faith leaders hope to help Tulsans heal

TULSA, Okla. — As Tulsans and Oklahomans struggle to comprehend the deadly shooting at a south Tulsa medical building two Tulsa faith leaders came together to try and offer some hope and guidance.

Pastor Michael Todd with Transformation Church and Pastor Paul Daugherty with Victory Christian joined 2 News' Karen Larsen on Wednesday night outside the Warren Clinic.

"These type of things have no real explanation. The world we live in there's so many wicked things happen that it seems like we have to endure. What we know is that weeping may endure for a night, but we relieve believe joy comes in the morning," Todd said.

Todd said he believes the Tulsa community will hold out for hope.

"We're united in these tragedies. We can come together across all different denominations, non-denominations, other faiths, these are the moments where Tulsa can come together," said Daugherty.

Following the shooting the CEO of the Saint Francis Health System said they are a faith based group and asked for prayers.

