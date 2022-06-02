Oklahoma, Tulsa leaders react to deadly shooting at Tulsa medical building

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and city leaders reacted to the deadly shooting at a Tulsa medical building in south Tulsa.

Four people died and the gunman took his own life inside the Natalie building at Warren Clinic near 61st and Yale.

As the situation developed city leaders monitored the situation. Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke around 7:15 Wednesday night.

Governor Kevin Stitt also reacted and offered support and resources to Tulsa.

“I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.



What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured.



I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation."

Other leaders also shared statements as they learned more about the deadly shooting.

Kay and I are praying for comfort for the victim’s families and loved ones as they go through this hard time as well as those who suffered injury. I am thankful for the law enforcement officers and first responders who responded to the situation swiftly and with bravery. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) June 2, 2022

“Cindy and I are heartbroken to hear the devastating news out of Tulsa this evening. We are praying for the families of the lives that were taken far too soon and for a full recovery for those who were injured today. It is hard to process the anger that motivates someone to commit such violence, especially at a place that provides care and healing.



I am in touch with local officials in Tulsa and will continue to receive updates on the situation. Our law enforcement and first responders were prepared and equipped to respond to a situation to which no one ever wants to respond. I’m grateful for their quick reaction to prevent any further loss of life.”

“A few moments ago, I spoke with Chief Wendell Franklin, who updated me on the terrible situation near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. There’s still a lot we don’t know about what happened tonight in the Natalie Building, but what we do know is this: multiple lives were taken from us, and many more changed forever. My prayers are with those who lost loved ones tonight, and with the entire Tulsa community as we recover from this tragedy. I am thankful for our law enforcement officers who responded quickly.”

Tulsa County Commissioners released statements following the shooting:



