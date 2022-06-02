Who were the victims of the Tulsa shooting?

TULSA, Okla. — The identities of the four victims of the deadly shooting in Tulsa are now known. During a press conference on Thursday morning, city leaders revealed more details of the deadly incident.

45-year-old Michael Louis went to the Natalie Building around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday to kill Dr. Preston Phillips. He continued shooting others for several minutes after. By the time police arrived, four victims died along with Louis who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here is what we know about the four victims:

Dr. Preston J. Phillips, MD

Dr. Phillips was a board-certified orthopedic surgeon working at Saint Francis. He specialized in spinal surgeries as well as joint reconstruction.

He earned several advanced degrees in organic chemistry, pharmacology, and theology from Emory University. Dr. Phillips was a fellow of many organizations and used to serve as a board member of the entire Saint Francis Health System.

Dr. Phillips was mentioned as the main target for the shooting. Louis wrote in a letter the motive behind the shooting was due to lack of care on Dr. Phillips' part.

Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, D.O.

Dr. Husen is originally from Ponca City. She worked for many years as a physical therapist before going to medical school.

She graduated from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa with an interest in internal medicine and pediatrics. Dr. Husen later followed her education with a fellowship in non-operative sports medicine.

Dr. Husen was working in the offices when the shooting started. A bullet penetrated through the walls to hit her and killing her.

Amanda Glenn

Glenn was a receptionist in the orthopedic medical offices.

The Sand Springs High School baseball team posted a dedication to Glenn on Facebook saying:

Amanda Glenn was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was on our Booster Club Board and served the baseball boys and coaches selflessly. She was the biggest cheerleader for both of her sons and all of our boys! Our baseball family is at a loss but we want the Glenn family to know that we are grieving alongside you and we will be here to support you every step of the way.

It is unknown how Glenn became a victim during the shooting.

William Love

Love was a patient seeking medical care at the time of the shooting.

During Thursday's press conference police say they believe Love tried to prevent the gunman from entering through a doorway and unfortunately became a victim.

At this time, little is known about Amanda Glenn and William Love compared to Dr. Phillips and Dr. Husen due to being public figures.

2 News is working to learn more and dedicate coverage to all of their lives in this tragedy. We will continue to update as we discover more about each victim.

