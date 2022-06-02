Man accused of murder after reporting woman's death in Bird Creek

TULSA, Okla. — A man is facing a charge of First-Degree Murder in connection with a woman's death in Tulsa.

Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Jimenez on Wednesday, accusing him of killing his wife Erica Jimenez who was previously thought to have accidentally fallen into Bird Creek on Monday.

According to an arrest report, Michael Jimenez called 911 once then hung up, telling dispatchers who called back that he'd called by accident. He later called back and had deputies come out to help.

Jimenez told deputies that his wife had jumped into the creek and hit her head.

A medical examiner determined Erica Jimenez's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head along with other injuries consistent with domestic assault.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --