Patients of doctors killed in Wednesday's shooting speak out: 'He gave me my life back'

TULSA, Okla. — Patients tell 2 News Oklahoma they had a strong bond with the doctors who were killed in Wednesday’s shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus.

Both patients I spoke to today were very emotional when they spoke about the care these two doctors provided them. Among them is Amber Price. She needs surgery on her spine but Dr. Preston Phillips was the only doctor she trusted with such a major surgery.

“One of the best doctors I think I’ve ever seen,” Price said.

Price has been a patient of Phillips since 2019. For more than 15 years, Price says she was misdiagnosed until meeting Phillips.

“Even though we didn’t get to finish our treatments that we still had coming up, I’m better than what I was before I met him,” Price said.

Price says Phillips went the extra mile to make his patients feel at home in an environment that can be overwhelming.

“He was a gentle giant and a saving grace for me,” Price said.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Connie Raye Andoe who was a patient of Dr. Stephanie Husen.

“She wasn’t just a doctor, but a wonderful human being as well,” Andoe said.

For Andoe, it wasn’t her neck, but her back. Husen helped her return to a more fulfilled life.

“She’s the reason I can walk, so that I can play with my grandkids and be the type of momma that I wanted to be,” Andoe said.

Husen is an alumnus of OSU’s college of osteopathic medicine. They put out a statement saying, “Her zest for life was evident in how deeply she cared about her sports medicine patients, and her commitment to those she served will be greatly missed.”

For Price, she says Phillips and Husen gave too much life to others to have theirs taken so soon.

“At the end of our appointments, I would tell him, ‘you know, you are my saint. You gave me my life back.’”

