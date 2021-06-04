Hiland Dairy closes Tulsa plant

TULSA, Okla. — The Hiland Dairy plant in downtown Tulsa is closing.

Employees learned about the closure on Friday. The plant is scheduled to close August 3rd. There are 125 employees at the Tulsa location. Those employees will get a severance and benefits package.

Hiland officials said the employees are being encouraged to apply at other area Hiland plants and the leadership team is also talking with other area manufacturers about open positions.

In a news release Hiland said:

Hiland’s product availability and service will not be interrupted and will continue to serve the market as it has for many years. Tulsa will remain a distribution center and continue serving the Tulsa market from other Hiland plants, including its Chandler and Norman, Oklahoma facilities.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --