9-year-old girl seeks kidney transplant to save her life

9-year-old Seven Speights used to spend her of adolescence playing in the schoolyard or painting and drawing in her room. Dreams of one becoming be a chef or teacher. Now, her only dream is to grow up to see those dreams through.

"I didn't really feel like anything was wrong," Seven said.

"It's real," Natalie Logan, Seven's mother said. "I have to remind myself every day almost that this is happening and this is our reality."

In March 2020, after running tests for a severe urinary tract infection, Logan found out her daughter had non-functioning kidneys. Seven was life-flighted from Tulsa to Oklahoma City to undergo emergency treatment for Stage 5 kidney failure.

"That's when it all began," Logan said.

Logan said Seven was immediately started on dialysis to wash toxins out of her system and lower her blood pressure levels.

Total kidney failure came with complications. Logan said her daughter experienced temporary heart failure, pancreatitis, and brain swelling that caused blindness.

"To see your child cry for you and say, 'Mommy, I can't see you. I can't see you,'" Logan said. "It's incredibly scary and I didn't know if she was going to regain her sight."

Seven's kidneys were removed in December and she spent her ninth birthday, Christmas, and New Year's Eve hooked to a hospital bed.

Her kidneys may have quit on her, but Seven is not giving up.

"I used to look back at the pictures when I was in the hospital and just think to myself, 'I really went through that,'" Seven said.

She is not in the clear yet, but Seven was just cleared to receive her kidney. Logan is on track for approval to donate one of her kidneys to her daughter by August.

"Mine is 'Honey' and hers is 'Biscuit,'" Logan said about the mother-daughter duo naming their kidneys. "The one I give her will be named Biscuit."

The honey to her biscuit and - for eight years - the mother to an only daughter.

"This is my daughter," Logan said. "She is the love of my life."

Gifting her another chance at life. The chance to see Seven grow up and live her dreams of leading a cook line or a classroom.

Logan is aiming to raise money for medical expenses after the transplant. She said, she and Seven cannot undergo the procedure until they prove sufficient post-transplant funds.

To help Seven and Logan, visit this page and find out how to donate.

