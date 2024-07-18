Election audits wrap up across Oklahoma counties

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Each county in the state is required to run an audit after each election, and each county's election board except one conducted an audit for the June 18 Primary Election from July 16-18.

The Oklahoma State Election Board defines these as being done "for the purpose of maintaining the security of the election system by ensuring that voting devices and software used in a particular election correctly tabulated votes."

Out of Oklahoma's 15 most populous counties, Rogers County boasts the honor of highest voter registration at 84.6 percent.

It also makes for a tedious audit process, all done by hand.

Julie Dermody has led her county's audits as Secretary after each election since it became required by law in 2019.

Although June's primary had low turnout Dermody makes it a point to stream on Facebook Live every time it's performed.

"We want everyone to be able to see it. We want to be totally transparent as we're doing it," Dermody said.

Marshall Cook didn't know these audits were a thing, but is happy with the extra step.

"It'd be nice to know all the votes were counted properly and that there's not dead people voting or you know, extra votes being added or whatever. It's nice," Cook told 2 News.



The audit is also a good warm-up for the post-presidential audit, which will be the state's first time doing one post-pandemic, Dermody added.

"We always have that hand-marked paper ballot that is kept under lock and key and under seal that we can go back to to make sure that everything is right," she said.

The state election board typically releases each county's audit to the public on its website within a day or two of them being turned in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

