Tulsa County's 'Adopt a Precinct' asks businesses to grant paid leave for election workers

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — In a rare joint announcement, Tulsa County GOP and Democratic Parties said they need more residents to help work the polls in upcoming elections, but they're asking businesses to help make that happen through the Adopt a Precinct program.

"This is not a republican issue. It's not a democrat issue. It's just an issue. It's an election board issue," Tulsa County Republican Party Chair Ronda Vuillemont-Smith said.

The party leaders admit there's a lot that separates them. But they add without the minimum three election workers at each of the 251 polling places, there can't be democracy. The Tulsa County Election Board is also sounding the alarm on its diminishing numbers ahead of next year's elections.

"A lot of poll workers that we have, that we still have for a matter of fact - they've been a poll worker for 20 or 30 years, and they love it," Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said. "But eventually you know, they get to a certain age and they can't lift those boxes or drive at night, those sort of things."

That's spurred an unprecedented agreement between the parties and the Tulsa Regional Chamber to get businesses to grant paid leave for employees working elections. This includes the 12+ hour shift on election days and one full day for training.

"We've got some-2,000 chamber members, small, medium, and large. And we really encourage these businesses of all shapes and sizes, we encourage them to participate in this newly-adopted Adopt a Precinct program," Tulsa Regional Chamber CEO Mike Neal said.

According to Tulsa Regional Chamber, incentives for area companies who take part are being worked out, but want to put the word out ahead of 2024 to set an example for Oklahoma and the country.

That is a message both major parties of Tulsa County said they can get behind.

"And for the CEOs and business owners across the county to participate, that will be monumental," Tulsa County Democratic Party Chair Bruce Niemi said.

"There are gonna be some things that we can agree on, that we can work together. And it's time that there's some adults in the room," Vuillemont-Smith added.

On top of calling on businesses to provide paid leave for working elections, Oklahoma State Election Board will pay double the current $100 election day and $35 training stipends for poll workers starting July 2024.

