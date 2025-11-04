East Tulsa homeowners eligible for up to $10K in free home repairs

TULSA, Okla. — East Tulsa homeowners in the Cooper neighborhood could be eligible for up to $10,000 in free home repairs through a new community development program.

Eastside Rise, a community development corporation that's been operating for about a year, is launching its first home improvement program. Their goal is to promote prosperous neighborhoods and economic opportunity in East Tulsa.

The neighborhood eligible for repairs spans from 11th Street to 21st Street and from Garnett to 129th East Avenue.

"East Tulsa is really one of the fastest growing parts of our city, so when you think about Tulsa's growth over the next ten to fifteen years, this is where a lot of that growth is happening," said Luisa Krug, Executive Director of East Side Rise.

One of the stipulations to receiving the funding is a home must be owned, not rented.

Krug, who has been with the organization for a week, said they decided to center in on just one part of town to make sure their improvements were measurable.

"We chose the Cooper neighborhood, because when you look at the data they have a pretty high rate of home ownership, but a lower median household income," said Krug. "That told us that there would be a lot of people that would be eligible, they own their home, but overtime they may not be able to keep up with the maintenance because of that lower median household income."

While in the grand scheme of things, $10,000 may not seem like a lot for a home improvement project, it is a jumping off point. Those dollars, Krug said, are intended for things that could effect an individuals health and safety, like a new roof or updating an HVAC system.

Eastside Rise aims to help about 20 homes through their inaugural year. Another element of this initiative is to help restore homes versus losing critical units amid the housing crisis.

"We really just want to make sure we invest in keeping people in their homes," Krug said. "The world is getting more expensive, there's always new investment coming, so I think it's important to me that people know we're invested in the people who live here," Krug said.

So far, they have received 11 applications but only approved six.

While they've gotten interest from homeowners outside the Cooper neighborhood, Krug said her team is focused on having a successful first year before considering expansion.

For all additional details about the program and to see if you qualify, visit Eastside Rise's website.

