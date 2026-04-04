DRIVER'S ED: Driving courses could return to TPS with bond passage

TULSA, Okla. — The wheels are in motion to bring driver’s ed back to Tulsa Public Schools.

“Possibly for an elective class, it could very well be an additional course that students are able to take per their request, or we can just ensure that students have the opportunity as they’re coming out of eighth grade, that they know about taking that opportunity, in the 9th grade, to start early with those classes,” Superintendent Ebony Johnson said.

Johnson remembers her days as a TPS student. Back then, the district offered driver’s ed just like any other class.

“I remember a lot of kids wanting the class,” Johnson said, “We have different electives and students choose, and I can remember many students wanting to take that class, so they can actually get the license.”

Johnson said driver’s ed at TPS was eliminated at least 10 years ago. It could return if proposition No. 4 of the bond package passes.

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Approximately $27 million is earmarked for transportation. About $3.3 million of which would re-implement driver’s ed courses.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with a TPS parent who said implementing driver’s ed in the regular curriculum can open up many options for many families.

“Right now, they’re weekend programs, and you have to book months out in advance to even get it. Even if you have the resources to do that, it’s very difficult. And so, I think that’s so important. If we want them to be ready for a career and ready for college, they have to be able to get to those jobs, or get to those campuses,” Whitney Stauffer said.

Johnson added the legal identification requirements.

“We give the students an ID because any student in our district, at the secondary level, gets a school ID. However, it’s much different than actually having an Oklahoma license that can support them in learning how to drive, and also, just using that when they’re going to work, and job shadowing, and all the other reasons that you need an ID,” Johnson said.

Bill Knight, owner of the Bill Knight Automotive Group, told reporters about three of his interns, all of whom are TPS students.

“All three of them don’t own a car, all three of them don’t know how to drive, which is a challenge working at a dealership,” Knight said, “We use Uber and Lyft credits to get there. Again … a gap that needs to be closed.”

The bond election is set for April 7.

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