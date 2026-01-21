Dream Center opening emergency warming center, needs volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center plans to transform its West Tulsa gymnasium into an emergency warming center ahead of a potential winter storm, providing shelter for over 100 people and their pets.

The facility opens January 23 at 2 p.m. and remains operational until Monday, the 26th, offering a critical lifeline for those experiencing homelessness during dangerous weather conditions.

"The need is great," Tim Newton, Executive Director of the Dream Center said. "So many individuals out here in our community need a warm place to stay. And even though you have different shelters across the city, there's still not enough space."

"This coordinated effort between service providers, between the city, the county, and healthcare organizations, is critical to saving lives," said Mark Smith, CEO of Housing Solutions, which is partnering with the Dream Center on the initiative.

The Dream Center is actively seeking volunteers to help with weekend operations. 2 News spoke with Brenda Caley, who volunteered during the last cold snap.

"This place totally transformed. It had about 200 people sleeping on cots in the gym, in this room. Just bringing in tons and tons of supplies," Caley said.

Volunteers are needed to move chairs, tables, cots, food, and equipment throughout the facility.

"That's why we want to kind of get the word out there for people to say, hey, how can we serve here at the Tulsa Dream Center for this first warming center we have coming up," Newton said.

For Caley, volunteering at the warming center provides a meaningful way to serve others during their time of greatest need.

"This is the most beautiful atmosphere I've ever worked in. It's just so loving," Caley said.

You can sign up to volunteer at the warming center online.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

