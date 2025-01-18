Despite big support, last Sapulpa locally-owned BBQ closes

SAPULPA, Okla. — After six and a half years, Boss Hawg BBQ on Taft Avenue in Sapulpa is no more.

The town's only locally-owned barbecue restaurant had a close following and persisted through the pandemic, but it was ultimately not profitable enough to stay open, its owners told 2 News on Jan. 18.

"The original business plan was to grow the business and have our son, who's our operations manager, to come in and take it over," Co-owner Joel Carson said. "But the business just wasn't there to support it. We didn't have enough to pay his salary."

Despite being totally sold out with orders its final three days, Jan. 18 was also Boss Hawg's final day open.

Jim & Beth Howard of Sand Springs said the restaurant was their only reason to ever visit Sapulpa.

"(The city needs to) just open another one for sure, or somebody step in and take the place of this," Beth Howard said.



City of Sapulpa, meanwhile, suggested the BBQ's hours didn't help.

"We are sad to see Boss Hawg go. The food was great and truly one of this community's best caterers. However, operating on limited days and times makes it difficult for small restaurants to survive in any community. We wish them the best and hope we will have another opportunity to enjoy their food again." City of Sapulpa

The head pitmaster and Texas Hill Country native said he and his wife will temporarily retire but may return in the future as a catering service.

"(The passion) is not gone but it needs a break," Carson said. "My son still has a passion for it, my son Drew. But for us, we've run our course here. It's time for someone else to pick up the banner and run with it."

