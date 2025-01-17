POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: 'Changed my life!' Zach Bryan tips Tulsa server $3k

TULSA, Okla. — A country star's generous act gives a Tulsa server help and hope in the New Year.

It all unfolded in Tulsa's Cafe Ole, famous for its patio, fireplace, and southwest cuisine. Now, you can add a famous run-in one woman will never forget.

"I'm still pretty shocked by it," says Jenna Jones.

When Jones arrived at work on Dec. 28, the server was hoping for a good night, and boy, did the stars align.

"It was a busy Saturday night; the patio was full; it was my turn to take the table that walked in," said Jones.

Only after she seated them and took their order did she realize who she was waiting on.

"I said, I think Zach Bryan is at my table right now. He was sitting toward the fireplace with a baseball hat on backward, and I didn't recognize him initially, but my co-worker was like, yeah, that's him," said Jones.

Bryan is a chart-making country singer who grew up in Oologah and just sold out three back-to-back concerts at the BOK Center.

"I was happy I could remain professional and calm in the presence of someone who is a superstar. That was important to me," said Jones.

She adds she didn't make a fuss, but admits, "He asked for the check for the table, and I remember coming inside and saying I was looking forward to getting his autograph because he was the one signing the check!"

Meeting a celebrity is exciting enough, but what would happen next was like a line straight out of a country song.

"They left, and I went outside to greet a new table, and they pointed to the table next to them and said did he leave you a good tip? So I thought, if you're asking, let's step over there and grab it. I could not believe that was the number I was looking at. It was $3,000 with all the zeros and cents for some appetizers and drinks signed by Zach Bryan.”

Jones said the money was a blessing. She had a tough year, and the it would help her pay the rent.

"It's a relief for me, just knowing the hard parts are taken care of for the next couple of months, and now the income I'm generating can help me get to a place I need to be," said Jones.

The tip gives Jones hope for the future. "It really established my faith and my belief system that everything's going to be OK." And she plans on paying it forward, “One of his songs, Dawns- there's a part in it that says ‘I just need one small victory.’ Now, that wasn't small, but that's how I felt. Since that victory, there's just been a real snowball of positive things for me- one good thing after another," said Jones.

In a restaurant that's been around for decades, a reversal of roles. A country star serving up a surprise to end one server's year on a high note.

"Thank you is not enough, but I'm beyond grateful for that act. It changed my life," said Jones.

Jones adds that she was not expecting a big tip; she was just hoping for 20%, which would have been around $8. We have reached out to Zach Bryan for comment but have not heard back.

