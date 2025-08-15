POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Opportunity Ride working to make motorsports free

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is working to help kids chase their dreams. It’s called Opportunity Ride, and it’s working to make motorsports free.

"Opportunity Ride is trying to do something great out here!" said 18-year-old driver Bennett Smith.

Smith is one of more than a dozen young drivers who are part of Team Opportunity Ride.

"It's a thrilling sport that's an absolute blast!" said Smith.

Lisa Reagle started the non-profit helping kids in motorsports in 2018. It’s a passion passed through the generations.

"Racing is in my blood. Both of my grandfathers were the very first racecar drivers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Leamon English was my grandfather, and Jim Talley. They used to race at the old Tulsa fairgrounds. I grew up at the racetrack and wanted to keep that legacy going and their giving spirit to help other kids," said Reagle.

Opportunity Ride does that through a competitive development team and a scholarship foundation.

Reagle explained, “It helps cover the cost of their entry fee, maintenance of their cars, just be able to come out here and do this. A lot of people wouldn't be able to do this because of the cost. It's a major financial barrier, and so we want to overcome that and help them succeed."

Smith received the Grand Scholarship. He says the money helps.

“I was mowing lawns, working for people, or if there was a part on the ground that I found that I could use-- I put it on the car and I raced with it!"

These young drivers are also enjoying mentorships and forging friendships. The team’s two female drivers Shyann Fisher and Chloe Jackson even took their prom pictures at the track. 2News found out these two are fearless.

“I’d tell other young ladies to get out here and try it, and don’t be afraid! said Fisher.

Jackson said, “Just go for it. It’s not as scary as it seems.”

Opportunity Ride runs laps at JRP Speedway in Tulsa year-round, at least once a week.

It's free to join, and you can apply on their website, opportunityride.com.

"We do cycle carts, go karts, drift karts, mini-motor, and micro sprints,” said Reagle.

And they're seeing results, both on the racetrack and off.

“They're learning more than just racing. They're learning good sportsmanship, they're learning about mechanics, they're learning how to be a good person in general, and that's what we want," said Reagle.

Each race is shifting them toward something bigger.

Opportunity Ride driver Landen Adams said, "These professional drivers, I want to be like them one day. I want to be one of those guys who has little kids come up to you and you make them happy.” Smith said, "I just want to keep on racing and get to a higher level all the time."

As for Reagle, “My dream for these young racers is that they just succeed in life. Whatever path that takes, I hope we have a little part in helping them, you know, get there."

As they race toward a brighter future, the drivers are grateful for Reagle and the pit crew making this possible.

"I thank God every single day for this opportunity and for the people behind me helping me," said Smith.

Smith and the other racers are preparing for the Tulsa Shootout. Look for them in that big Tulsa event.

Opportunity ride is made possible by donations. You can support the non-profit here.

Opportunity Ride also has a GoFundMe here.

