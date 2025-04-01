Democratic leaders file resolutions, reject proposed social studies standards

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State democratic leaders came together to reject the State Board of Education's proposed changes to Oklahoma's social studies standards.

Members of the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses filed two measures disapproving of the proposal.

“We heard in the last school board meeting the newly appointed members asking for more time to review the proposed standards," said representative Melissa Provenzano. "We heard the public express concerns that the additions were made at the last minute and without the opportunity for public comment.”

In July of 2024, Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a 'complete overhaul' of the state's social studies program. He said then the new standards would 'reflect accuracy and not political slanted viewpoints.'

That message was not conveyed to Senator Carri Hicks.

“Rather than honoring the hard work of Oklahoma educators and families, the state superintendent has chosen to discard their input and bring in national partisan groups to rewrite our social studies standards," said Hicks. "This move is not about improving education. It’s about advancing a political agenda at the expense of our students.”

2 News dove into the suggested changes in December, which included things like critical reading skills for pre-kindergarteners, a stronger emphasis on the Bible and an effort to teach tribal governance in every grade level.

A concern state representative John Waldron brought to 2 News in December was about who was helping the state superintendent shape these standards.

Walters consulted out-of-state experts, which leaves Waldron worried that Oklahoma's values will not be properly represented.

“There’s very few direct authority lines that we have as legislators to reign in Ryan Walters, and this is one of them that we need to take," said Senator Julia Kirt.

The legislature has until May 1st to act on the standards. If it doesn't approve or deny them by then, the proposed standards take immediate effect.

If they deny them, the existing standards remain in place.

