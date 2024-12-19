OSDE releases new Social Studies standards with pro-America, religious focus

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education released new standards for the state's K-12 Social Studies teachings.

This comes months after State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced plans to completely 'overhaul' the states approach to the subject matter.

Every six years, state educators come together to revise these standards.

Walters said the ones proposed are among the strongest in the country. While there is said to be stronger context surrounding topics like Oklahoma's Tribal history or the Greenwood district, there will also be a stronger emphasis on the Bible.

The Bible is mentioned over 40 times throughout the proposed new standards.

“Oklahoma is putting the Bible and the historical impact of Christianity back in school. We are demanding that our children learn the full and true context of our nation’s founding and of the principles that made and continue to make America great and exceptional,” said Walters. “I am proud that Oklahoma is taking the lead in putting President Trump’s education agenda into practice. We are presenting a successful model that others can emulate for how to restore public education and eradicate radical woke influences from our schools."

John Waldron spent 20 years as a social studies teacher in Tulsa Public Schools.

Now a state representative, Waldron has concerns that the standards are setting the next generation up for failure by painting a narrow view of the world.

“More than half the students in Tulsa Public Schools come from minority backgrounds and if we present an only monochromatic view of history, we’re leaving an awful lot out and we’re losing a chance for students to identify more firmly with a history that speaks to all of us," he said.

To read the standards, or participate in the public comment period, click here.

