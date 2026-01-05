Dash camera shows moments before Oklahoma trooper allegedly raped driver

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash camera footage, showing the traffic stop that ended with a trooper being charged with first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy.

Court documents state Jarquez Evans stopped a woman on January 26, 2025, in Oklahoma City for expired vehicle registration. Nearly two hours of footage from Evans' patrol car shows the encounter that led to the serious charges.

The footage shows Evans talking to the woman after she exited her vehicle. After searching her person and emptying her pockets, Evans walks the woman to his patrol car.

He then searched her vehicle. In the dash camera footage, Evans is heard saying he found a pipe.

While sitting in Evans' car, the woman makes a phone call asking for someone to pick her up.

At some point, two other troopers show up and appear to quickly search the woman's vehicle as well.

About a minute after the driver and Evans go separate ways, the video shows Evans' car parked for 12 minutes with no audio.

Court documents reveal that 18 minutes and 39 seconds into the stop, Evans turned off his body-worn microphone and in-car camera system.

Documents say Evans instructed the woman to meet him at a secondary location. It's here that the lawsuit filed against Evans says he got into the woman's car and demanded she perform a sex act on him.

Evans returned to his vehicle without writing any citations or recording the stop, according to documents.

The court documents state the trooper used threats of arrest and imprisonment to coerce the woman into a non-consensual sexual encounter.

In a statement released Friday, OHP said in part, "Hundreds of hours were dedicated by troopers pursuing justice to ensure a thorough, impartial, and professional investigation for the victim and society as a whole."

Evans was arrested and is awaiting trial.

