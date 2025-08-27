Crime trends down while stolen gun issue persists, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police shared data at a city council meeting, which shows crime so far this year is trending down, and has been for the last four years.

Though stolen guns continue to be an issue, according to their report, from July 1 2024 to June 30 2025, TPD reported 487 stolen firearms. Only 83 were recovered.

Many of them, TPD's Major Paul Fields said, are taken out of vehicles.

“We literally have people actively going out the city at night checking vehicles looking for firearms because it is an easy way to acquire them," said Fields. "We had four calls come in one night within an hour time period of burglary from vehicles. We had five burglaries from vehicles within an hour and a half, of those five, we had three firearms stolen."

Tulsa Commissioner of Public Safety Laurel Roberts said many of the stolen guns end up being used in other crimes.

So far in 2025, there have been 19 incidents with people being arrested for committing a crime with a stolen firearm.

Councilors discussed possible measures, like a campaign with businesses, to encourage safer gun storage.

Although data does show a downward trend in crime, 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked Wollmershauser what message he would give to Tulsans who feel unsafe amid an apparent surge of violence, including the recent trail attacks.

“Just because crime is trending down doesn’t mean that crime goes away," said Wollmershauser. "We want to make sure that we help citizens remain vigilant as to wherever they’re at so that people don’t take advantage of them and they don’t become the victim of a crime."

The violent crimes, he said, is the priority and they restructure their operation approach to focus on the most pressing incidents.

But being down 140 officers from their allotted cap, Wollmershauser said they can't have eyes everywhere.

