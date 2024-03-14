Gun theft on the rise in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The number of stolen firearms in Tulsa is rising at an alarming rate, and Tulsa police said they're being taken from areas of the city the community might not expect.

Wes Brown, the manager of Dong's guns and ammo, disapproves of leaving guns in public.

"Generally, we don't even recommend you even leave your gun in your vehicle," said brown.

The Tulsa Police Department also said guns are also a major target in home burglaries.

Brown knows exactly how firearms are stolen from vehicles

"Usually, will take the gun and just drop it in the console of their truck, slide it under the seat or something like that. It makes it very easy to take," Brown said.

Tulsa police released a social media post of the gun robbery hot spot locations. Captain Richard Meulenberg told 2 News why some areas see far more gun theft than others.

"They correspond to places where people congregate - shopping centers - the two big hot spots are both shopping centers," said Meulenberg.

So what can the public do to avoid becoming a victim?

"Get a proper lockbox. They make lockboxes in all different price ranges. The ones for a vehicle will have a steel cable on them, which you can loop around the seat post."

There are more ways to be safe besides opening your wallet.

“Document your serial numbers, take a picture of your gun, write it down, keep it someplace if you don't trust your computer," said Meulenberg.

TPD wants all gun owners to be aware that once their gun falls into the wrong hands, they likely won't get it back.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

