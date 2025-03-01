CRIME DOESN'T PAY: Pawnee planning to restore Dick Tracy mural

PAWNEE, Okla. — Dick Tracy, the comic book crimestopper, is immortalized in Pawnee by a giant mural.

Chester Gould, born in Pawnee, created Gould in the 1930s. The Pawnee Historical Museum keeps thousands of Dick Tracy artifacts.



None are as big as his mural; the world’s largest dedicated to Tracy, by the way.

“It promotes exactly what we want the youth of our town to realize; crime doesn’t pay,” Sue Pope, of the historical museum said.

Bad news: the mural’s going away—at least temporarily. The building it adorns needs major repairs, and part of the renovations will include sandblasting the wall, destroying the mural.

The good news is that leaders are planning to bring it back.

Bill and Sue Pope, who run the museum, are making plans to restore the mural as soon as renovations are complete.

First step: find an artist.

“Right now that doesn’t seem to be too plentiful, for people who would paint a sign that large,” Bill Pope said.

Though the mural is large, the design is simple. Gould gifted the rights to Pawnee and leaders plan to keep the design exactly the same.

Throughout the comic’s decades-long history, Gould developed countless characters.

“Most of his characters were based on his friends from Pawnee when he grew up here,” Sue Pope said.

The Popes have no idea how much it will cost, or how long it will take, but are determined to restore it to its original glory.

Those interested in helping the effort can contact the museum by calling 918-762-4681.

