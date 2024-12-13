PAWNEE CHIEF LIVES: Buyer saves 83-year-old newspaper

The Pawnee Chief, a decades-long-running newspaper, has a new life.

The Ferguson family started printing Chiefs 83 years ago. In November, they printed what they thought would be their last.

“It was just time,” Pam Ferguson said.

“Someone has to run the newspaper,” Carol Conner, the paper’s new owner said.

Carol stepped up to buy the paper, wanting to keep its legacy alive.

“When I heard that The Pawnee Chief was going to be closing, I was horrified,” Conner said.

Carol lived in Pawnee while studying at Oklahoma State. All along, subscribing to the Chief, recognizing the Ferguson family’s quality work.

“You know, with Facebook, people get the news on Facebook or think they get the news,” Ferguson said, “But they get all versions of the news and not necessarily the facts or the full story; that’s what the newspapers do.”

Conner lives in Fairfax. She runs a community foundation, the Tallchief Theater, and now two newspapers in two different towns: The Fairfax Chief and The Pawnee Chief.



“So, I have no interest in retirement,” Ferguson said, “As long as I have the ability to do things that might help people and the community, I will be doing those things.”

Meanwhile, Pam Ferguson says as she steps away, she’ll continue reading the Chief.

“Because there’s always something going on in Pawnee,” Ferguson said.



CONTACT 'THE CHIEF' >>> 918-762-2553

A year-long subscription to the paper costs $27. One paper is printed per week.

