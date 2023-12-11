Fairfax community partnerships revitalizes businesses after Killers of the Flower Moon

FAIRFAX, Okla. — Fairfax in Osage County used to be an oil hot spot, drawing in people from all over the country looking to get a piece of the wealth.

It is also where the Osage Reign of Terror took place. It's the basis of David Grann's book and Martin Scorsese's movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."

When oil gushed at the turn of the 20th century, everyone wanted to be in Fairfax. It was a lucrative place with a lot of opportunities.

Now - not so much, except for the occasional curious traveler wanting to see where the Reign of Terror actually happened. Jerry Butterbaugh is looking to change that as a board member of a public-private partnership to bring theater and art back to Fairfax.

"About a third of the nation's oil was coming out of Osage County at that time. Oil didn't last forever," he told 2 News.

Clearly - neither did the dozens of businesses along Main Street.

One of those organizations working to improve things is Friends of Fairfax. The organization formed last year.

Butterbaugh said they received almost 700,000 from USDA to improve a historic downtown building. He said they will use the money to turn the Hunsuker Building into an artist center, with studios and pottery turntables for students and the community.

Additionally, the Water Bird Gallery- a gift store with Osage memorabilia, moved into Fairfax from Pawhuska to be where the history stems.

Kayla White, president of the Fairfax Chamber, said the movie brought in an influx of tourism, prompting the community to make change. White said the most significant drawback she's experiencing with potential business owners is that many former storefronts need major restoration work.

"If they were wanting to do that now (start a business), or in the next six months, or the next year, is where," White said.

Another partnership is the Fairfax Community Foundation. They're focusing on saving the Tallchief Theater - where famous ballerinas Maria and Marjorie Tallchief performed - and turning it into an arts and events center.

"Good things are happening in Fairfax," Butterbaugh said. "We hope it's matched by more people coming to town."

The partnerships are also trying to bring more housing to Fairfax, which they say is crucial with additional businesses.

