Crews find body of woman swept away in storm drain during severe weather

Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:06:49-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and fire are working to recover the body of a woman who went missing during severe weather on April 1.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the 46-year-old woman was seeking shelter in a storm drain behind the Walmart on Admiral and Memorial with her boyfriend when the water got too high, and the couple got separated.

The woman's boyfriend told authorities what happened, and crews searched for the woman until 3 a.m.

With no luck, crews regrouped in the early morning and sent a robot into the storm drain to search for the woman.

TFD said they've located her body. This is now a recovery effort.

2 News is on the scene, and we will update this story when we learn more.

