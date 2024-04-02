Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Storms cause damage in Osage County

Posted at 10:30 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 23:30:48-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — 2 News found significant damage from the storms in Barnsdall Monday evening.

The roof of a shop was ripped off and personal items scattered all over the property.

Several people took shelter at the school in Barsndall.

Fences and tree limbs were also reported down.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

We will keep you updated on any damage.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7