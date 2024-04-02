Storms cause damage in Osage County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — 2 News found significant damage from the storms in Barnsdall Monday evening.

The roof of a shop was ripped off and personal items scattered all over the property.

Several people took shelter at the school in Barsndall.

Fences and tree limbs were also reported down.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

We will keep you updated on any damage.

