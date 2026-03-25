CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A new, first-of-its-kind fire training facility is coming to Creek County, bringing hope to families still recovering from last year's wildfires.

The Olive Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that it is producing a three-story modular training center from shipping containers.

WATCH: Creek County fire training facility brings hope to families recovering from wildfires

Creek County fire training facility brings hope to families recovering from wildfires

The department says the goal is to open the facility to all levels of emergency responders across the region, with an open house expected this summer.

The center features live-fire behavior rooms, search-and-rescue simulations, rope rappelling, forcible-entry training, and dozens of other customizable options.

The facility is set to change how emergency responders train in this rural part of Oklahoma.

The Olive Fire Department says the new center will also significantly boost their ISO training points, which can impact insurance rates for homeowners in the area.

Ilia Stanfield knows better than most what is at stake when volunteer firefighters answer the call.

Last year, 2 News Oklahoma reported on how Stanfield and her family watched flames consume everything they had.

"He watched his car burn, our whole house burn, basically our childhoods and our children's childhoods and our family's history just kind of go up in flames," Stanfield said.

"I think it would be amazing. We’ve got a lot of volunteer fire departments in this area because a lot of this area is really rural and being able to keep up with that training to better assist homes and people like ourselves who kind of live in the middle of nowhere," Stanfield said.

"I don't want to go through something like this again, so being able to know that they're getting more gives me a sense of self and security there," Stanfield said.

The department said the goal is to open the facility to all levels of emergency responders across the region, with an open house expected this summer.

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