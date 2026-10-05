Bristow Police sergeant arrested for sexual battery against teenage co-worker

BRISTOW, Okla. — A Bristow police sergeant faces sexual battery charges after an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe and a court affidavit detailed allegations that he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old co-worker during a shared shift at the Bristow Police Department.

Randall Bray, 45, was arrested Oct. 5, 2026, by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Creek County Jail after a Creek County District Court issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 30, 2026, on charges of sexual battery.

Police chief discusses sergeant's arrest on sexual battery charge

Police chief discusses sergeant's arrest on sexual battery charge

What the affidavit says

According to an affidavit filed in Creek County District Court, the alleged incident occurred Aug. 16, 2026, at the Bristow Police Department, located at 110 W. 7th Avenue in Bristow.

The affidavit states that earlier in the shift, Bray commented on the appearance of the alleged victim, identified in court documents only by her initials, saying her makeup made her look "older and sexy" and "If only I was twenty years younger and not married."

The alleged victim brushed off the comments to avoid offending Bray or creating an awkward situation, and did not respond in a flirtatious way, according to the affidavit.

Because it was customary for officers to retrieve food for dispatchers who could not leave their posts, the alleged victim gave Bray her debit card and food order.

While Bray was out, the two communicated by text.

According to the affidavit, Bray sent the alleged victim sexually suggestive messages, including "Meow," "come here kitty," and "You wouldn't be laughing, you wouldn't be able to process what was happening."

The alleged victim told Bray the messages gave her anxiety but did not address the matter more directly because he was her supervisor, the affidavit states.

Bray also discussed his marital issues with the alleged victim during the shift, telling her his wife "was not very wife like," that she did not want to kiss him goodbye, and that he would not be married much longer, according to the affidavit.

He then asked the alleged victim if she had ever kissed anyone. She replied no.

Later in the shift, the alleged victim went to Bray's office to report a filing error.

The affidavit states Bray asked the alleged victim if she wanted to learn how to kiss.

Before she could respond, Bray stood up, pinned her against the wall, and kissed her.

According to the affidavit, the kissing led to biting and groping.

Throughout the incident, the alleged victim pushed against Bray and told him she was anxious, but the affidavit states Bray "didn't seem to notice or care because he kept going."

Afterward, Bray repeatedly returned to the dispatch area to ask the alleged victim if "they were good" and whether she planned to report him. He also sent text messages asking her to keep the matter between them so he would not lose his job, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim reported the incident to her supervisor shortly after Bray's shift ended.

According to the affidavit, prior to this incident the alleged victim had not been kissed or been in a sexual situation, and had only ever had one boyfriend, whom she dated for one month.

The investigation

The Bristow Police Department requested OSBI assistance on Aug. 17, 2026, after Bristow Detective Tommy Mason contacted the agency.

The alleged victim was transported to a local hospital for a sexual assault nurse exam, where DNA swabs were collected.

A forensic download of her cellphone was also conducted. Bray's messages to the alleged victim were recovered, and none of the alleged victim's messages to Bray appeared flirtatious or sexually suggestive, according to the affidavit.

OSBI Special Agent Manny Lara interviewed Bray on Sept. 9, 2026, in the presence of his attorney.

After being read his Miranda rights, Bray agreed to give a statement.

Bray's account

In his statement, Bray told investigators he believed the alleged victim had flirted with him because she sent him a cat emoji with a heart or kissy face and told him she was more comfortable flirting in person, according to the affidavit.

Bray said he did not recall the full text message conversation and did not recall the alleged victim telling him she was overwhelmed or had anxiety about his messages.

Bray told investigators that as the alleged victim was leaving his office, she stopped to talk about her boyfriend, their breakup, and not having been kissed.

Bray said he asked the alleged victim if she wanted to be kissed, she nodded and said "yes," and that the alleged victim initiated the physical contact, according to the affidavit.

Bray maintained the encounter was consensual and that the alleged victim never pushed him away or told him to stop.

Bray acknowledged sending apologetic text messages afterward but said he did so because he did not want to lose his job or career and did not want a relationship because he was married, the affidavit states. Bray denied ever discussing his marital issues with the alleged victim or making comments about his wife.

Investigators noted that the cat emoji message Bray referenced was not found during the forensic review of the alleged victim's cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Charges and arrest

On Sept. 23, 2026, OSBI special agents provided their investigative report to the Creek County District Attorney's Office for review.

The Creek County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Bray on charges of sexual battery on Sept. 30, 2026. Bray was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 5, 2026, and booked into the Creek County Jail.

The OSBI credited the Bristow Police Department, Creek County District Attorney's Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their continued assistance with the investigation.

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