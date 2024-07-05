CONSTANTLY CHANGING: Progress continues on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — Many in Tulsa's Brookside area might be wondering when all its changes are going to finish finally.

For one there's the construction along Peoria Avenue, then there's the abandoned lots that haven't been touched for more than a year.

Dan Duvall is one of many who pass by new and old structures in Brookside every day. Even the roads are getting makeovers constantly, it seems.

"I like all the changes they've made. I like it a lot," Duvall said. "The only thing I don't care for is that the street is tore up all the time."

Tim Clark of Brookside Business Association said the majority of local road construction should be completed in the next couple of months and listed off where many places currently stand – or don't stand.

"Chick-fil-A is on track to go there where the old Arby's is located," Clark said. "That's going to be half of that track, and the other half of track, about 1.8 acres, will be up for sale."



See also >>> Chick-fil-A developers update Brookside neighbors on plans

"We lost our beloved Claude's," Clark added. "That's been sold. It's gonna become a juicery. They haven't announced the name yet, but that's under development."

"The Park Avenue church site, also known as the Sonic site. They're considering doing something in that location originally was a medical office," he added.

According to Clark, changes could also be made to the former Brookside Baptist Church, which has been dormant since the pandemic.

Clark told 2 News it'll most likely be demolished.

"There's nothing been announced there at this time, but there's a number of projects have been discussed there," he said. Bill Beichler at Legacy Real Estate is the one handling that transaction."

So, is Brookside still among the best places to live in Tulsa, even with so many changes? Alison Field thinks so.

"Personally, I love it. I love coming here to shop," Field said. "I love Trader Joe's. I find it really relaxing and fun to be here, yeah."

Clark said there's still plenty of change to come.

"We still have room to grow on Brookside," he said. "As you see, we have a pretty vital scene and night scene and restaurant scene. But we still need more development, and we need more parking."

