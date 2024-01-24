Chick-fil-A developers update Brookside neighbors on plans

TULSA, Okla. — Brookside neighbors got another update on plans for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant set to be located on 42nd and Peoria. Developers made a few tweaks to the original plans after hearing from neighbors a few weeks ago. 2 News Oklahoma crews were at the meeting.

The 42nd and Peoria area is residential; a unique location for a Chick-fil-A restaurant, posing unique challenges.

It will be a "balancing act between the success of Chick-fil-A, with the location they’ve chosen," neighbor Shawn Linfoot said.

Developers have plans in place to strike that balance. A 6'8" wall surrounding the parking lot, greenery and subtle lighting are ways investors are trying to soften the impact to the neighborhood. The aesthetics might be the least of neighbors’ concerns. The most common theme was the traffic patterns.

"They may have a honeymoon for a day or two and they’ll go hire policemen, and the police will direct traffic," Louis Reynolds, an attorney representing Chick-fil-A said.

Developers anticipate, during peak hours, seeing, on average, 170 cars come through the drive thru each hour. The drive thru can hold about 40 cars at any given moment. That is without spillage into the street. Exiting traffic will have to turn on to Peoria. Unless they go all the way around the building to an alternative exit. One Brookside neighbor is not convinced.

"We’re not throwing darts. We’re expressing our feelings toward the homes we live in, and it’s nothing personal," he said.

Tim Clark, another Brookside neighbor, disagrees. He’s excited for the new eatery.

"Chick-fil-A will enhance the neighborhood in every respect. Property value wise, property-tax-wise, the taxes they will pay the city are tremendous," Clark said.

One restaurant that may be a predictor? Raising Cane’s.

"You know, I was watching Cane’s real closely when that came in. They would love to have 170 cars an hour," Linfoot said.

Neighbors think the Cane’s is not comparable.

The Chick-fil-A is a while away from completion. Developers have to get approvals from the city, and of course build the entire restaurant.

