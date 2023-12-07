Neighborhood association to host meeting about possible Chick-fil-A on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Brookside Neighborhood Association is holding a public meeting on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a possible Chick-fil-A coming to the area.

The informational meeting will be at the Southminster Presbyterian Church.

Brookside neighbors and business owners are invited to discuss the possible fast food chain as a city regulatory requirement to hear out all viewpoints.

2 News reached out to the Tulsa Planning Office about the location. The staff said applications were filed for the vacant Arby's Property at 4143 S. Peoria Ave.

The filing is for a "restaurant/multi-use" location with conceptual plans showing the building and drive-thru.

2 News spoke with the Brookside Business Association Vice President Matt Morgan, who said the announcement indicated Tulsa's newest Chick-fil-A.

"I knew there were conversations happening for quite some time. Obviously, we don't make any sort of announcement about anything until we know more concrete evidence and we're more sure of the plans," Morgan said.

Some social media users shared their concerns over the construction and traffic on Peoria. However, the Brookside Neighborhood Association President Cindy Woodward said once construction is completed and the new center lane is added it will help with traffic.

"I believe a busy restaurant is preferable to an empty building. A fast food restaurant has existed in that location for decades so this isn't a big change," said Woodward.

2 News previously reported the mixed emotions felt when the recently built Raising Canes was announced on Brookside.

If the Chick-fil-A is approved, it will be the third chicken chain to hit the area.

2 News asked Morgan about concerns over another fast-food chicken restaurant, but he said it is great for families around Brookside.

"For us, obviously, you know, removing an old restaurant is a blight on the neighborhood. It's been sitting vacant for a while. It's also a huge plus. So we are excited about it as a family. We know that not everybody shares that same sentiment, and that's okay."

The meeting is open to the public and allows for public comments to be heard.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

