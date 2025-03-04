Community garden, food truck park among plans approved by Coweta City Council

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta's city council only meets once a month but set made significant plans in its March 3 meeting.

With a $619,000 price tag, the fire department will get a new custom file rescue engine. Chief Brian Woodward told 2 News the efficiency offered with the vehicle will outweigh its cost.

"As the driver is driving to the location, the firefighters can have their gear on," the chief said. "They can be where they get out of the truck (and) they have it on, ready to go."



A $220,000 city-sponsored community garden is also officially in the works at East Cypress Street and North Delaware Avenue, at a plot of land once designated for a parking lot.

"You might also take a certain percentage out and we would give it to those in our community that are less fortunate, that aren't able to grow their own vegetables," City of Coweta community development director Carolyn Back said to the council during the item's presentation.

"Maybe they're home bound or maybe they're between jobs and they don't have finances coming in to buy fresh, good vegetables for their families."

Another one-time parking lot at South Broadway and Ash Street next to City Hall will flip to a city park and plaza, designed for a rotating food truck selection. A mural on the brick wall of the city hall building would also be painted.

The council was unanimous in its support for the $400,000 plan.

"I think this is great," Mayor Naomi Hogue said before the council approved the project. "I mean, I know we're doing the markets on Chestnut but maybe it could be moved a little closer to have people to utilize this as food trucks, and have people come and sit and walk around."



"(The food truck park) would probably be good for the community, especially you know people who don't have any vehicles, that walk," lifelong Coweta resident Judy Adams told 2 News.

Adams and her dogs live next to the planned park. Adams said she herself lived on the lot the park is planned for, until the land was cleared and she moved next door. She welcomes the city's new ambitions.

"People park there (on the patch of land)," Adams said. "That's what I thought it was going to be, was a parking lot. But I think that would be even better."

The city council also moved to allow construction of a funeral home and crematory owned by Schaudt Funeral Service.

It later voted to approve a permit taking effect in April for alcohol consumption at Coweta Youth Sports Ball Park during game nights of the adult softball league, provided hired security would be present. Councilors noted that it would intend to revoke the permit after the first reported incident involving alcohol.

