NEW FIRE STATION: Coweta secures land for new fire department facility

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta’s fire department is currently operating from a pre-fab house behind the main drag of downtown.

It has been their home for the past two years, but a new, bigger and permanent station is on the horizon. Recently, the city acquired land across from the high school to build a new station.

They moved into the pre-fab home, due to mold issues at the original station.

Coweta Fire serves the town of Coweta, and parts of the surrounding county, which stretches in to parts of Broken Arrow.

“In the county, it’s an explosive growth,” Woodward said.

Tiffany Morgan lives in Coweta, and was happy to learn a new station is in the works.

“The one they have …. it doesn’t look like it’s that big. It looks like they could probably use more room,” Morgan said.

Coweta Fire has about 40 staffers, 35 of whom are firefighters. Woodward expects they’ll be hiring more, and he says the new station will be designed with that in mind.



“We need to move in with open rooms for growth. We’re growing too fast. If we move into it and it is full, we did it wrong,” Woodward said.

Woodward hopes they can get in touch with a designer soon. Ideally, he said, they will make the move in 18-24 months. He promises they won’t rush the process.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this. So let’s do it right,” Woodward said.

As of now, the city does not have renderings for a new station, as they are taking the process one step at a time.

