Zink Lake reopens after closure due to flooding

TULSA, Okla — Zink Lake has officially reopened with a few new activities added after being closed to the public for more than a week.

Ronald Ford said he’s new to Tulsa, but has loved being able to admire Zink Lake and the surrounding areas.

“The park is a great place to come to, to relax," he said. "You meet good people down here. It's a good family outing place.”

Robert Taylor’s been a resident in Tulsa since the 1970s.

He said he’s glad Riverside has developed to allow for an economic boost.

“It's an excellent location, it's very close to downtown," he said. "I hope this new restaurant, which they spent a lot of money on and a lot of time, makes it because we need more people down here.”

However, Taylor also said he's still wary of the water conditions.

“The water is up to each individual," he said. "We have the warning signs, and then it’s up to us. I don’t get in the water.”

While people like Taylor prefer to admire the scenery, it seems like some Tulsans are ready to immerse themselves fully.

Angi Schaefer is a manager with River Parks, the company overseeing Zink Lake.

“People have been wanting to get out here for a long time," she said. "Just haven't had, like, an easy, feasible way to do it.”

River Parks has launched its boat rental facility, which allows people to rent out a kayak and take it out between the Pedestrian Bridge and the Route 66 Bridge.

River Parks will also be offering shuttle services for those who would like to ride the current from Case Park in Sand Springs.

Schaefer says the water is tested daily.

“If anyone has questions, you scan the QR code, takes you right to the site," she said. "It can tell you everything about the water you want to know.”

