Claremore war veteran accused of terroristic threats against Trump supporters

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore man will remain behind bars on terrorism charges stemming from this year's presidential election.

Thomas "Rusty" Goodman is accused of planning to kill supporters of Donald Trump if he won the 2024 Presidential Election.

The state case against Goodman will bring a possible life sentence and he "would endanger the community if he were out of jail," a Rogers County district court judge said on Nov. 14.

Goodman's defense argued in court that his bond should be set at $200,000, but the judge denied the bond entirely.

"(Goodman) was charged with intimidating (and) harassing supporters of Donald Trump, and trying to intimidate the political process," county district attorney Matt Ballard told 2 News.

The 73-year-old is considered by the Claremore Police Department more or less a pariah in the Westwood neighborhood, specifically targeting Trump supporters over the last few years.



Chief of Police Steve Cox said his detectives had tracked Goodman due to repeated reports of him threatening to kill those wearing Trump apparel.

During the hearing Thursday, prosecutors tied Goodman to also trapping small animals and throwing carcasses into yards and pools of neighbors with Trump signs.

He also allegedly mailed anonymous threatening letters to Claremore residents, businesses, celebrities, and lawmakers over several years, according to testimony.

"And I just want people to remember, this has nothing to do with politics," Chief Cox said. "This has to do specifically with people in our community in Claremore that are scared. And they are so scared that we know that people have moved out of that neighborhood. We know people that won't let their children play (outside)."

Police arrested Goodman Nov. 7 at a Claremore Reasor's location, where he also threatened a Trump supporter, according to a detective's testimony.

After getting a search warrant, investigators reportedly discovered dozens of guns and thousands of ammunition rounds in the disabled Vietnam War veteran's collection.

2 News Oklahoma

Chief Cox added Nazi flags and signs were also found in the home, tying him to a case earlier this year of objects found at nearby Westside Elementary School.

"I anticipate that there will probably be additional charges," Cox said. "But again, I'd like to like to say this is a very good day for Claremore."

One neighbor 2 News spoke with, however, did not agree Goodman was a legitimate danger.

"(He would be) shooting off his mouth about terrorism maybe, but he'd never do it," Deborah Hanson said.

Hanson said she and other widows on her block consider the man a protector, not a pariah.

"If he had Nazi stuff, he probably picked them up, not put them there," she said. "I think the community is less safe if he cannot (bond out of jail)," she said. "I mean, I feel less safe knowing he's not there now."

Hanson said she is not one of the neighbors who has spoken to police about Goodman, but would like her opinion known in their investigation.

Ballard said this is the first terrorism case for Rogers County in recent memory.

"These are incredibly serious charges," he said. "(Goodman is) targeting the supporters of a president-elect, and that's incredibly serious. And so we were very pleased that the judge elected to hold him without bond."

Goodman's defense pleaded not guilty at the start of the bond hearing. He's scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 2.

