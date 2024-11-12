'Really special to us': First Route 66 Centennial marker added in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Officials from the City of Claremore and Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission unveiled a new historical marker commemorating 100 years of Route 66 in Oklahoma on Nov. 11.

Veterans Day also falls on a special day throughout Green Country, as Monday marked the 98th anniversary of Route 66's formation.

"November 11 is not only Veterans Day. November 11 is the birthday of the Mother Road," Claremore City Manager John Feary told 2 News.

It's just the second of its kind in Oklahoma, the first in the northeast part of the state. The first was recently finished in Weatherford.

"It's really special to us," Feary said." One, because of the significance of Claremore and Route 66. Oklahoma has more miles of Route 66 than any other state in the country. And Rogers County, (of) which Claremore is the county seat, has more miles than any other county."

2 News Oklahoma

"So when you're the home of Will Rogers, when you're home to the J.M. Davis guns museum when you're home in Rogers County to the Blue Whale of Catoosa, there are a lot of significant aspects," he added.



Case in point: Will Rogers' great-granddaughter, Jennifer, made sure to witness Monday's unveiling just after moving back from California.

"This is awesome. I'm coming by tonight to see it lit up," Rogers said. "But this is so great to have it in Claremore and to really kick it off. Hopefully, someday, we will see these across the United States, all the way to Santa Monica."

"In 1952, Route 66 was rededicated as the Will Rogers Memorial Highway," Rogers added. "So we're really excited for all this happening in Claremore."

The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission and Bancfirst hired a local artist for the marker, which also pays homage to Claremore's history as a military convoy stop.

"These are going to be spread out across the country, from Chicago to the West Coast, as we press forward with this. So we're super excited," Feary said.

Sand Springs resident John Kame drove with his wife in their 1963 Chevrolet Nova to witness the occasion in person.

"I kind of like it," Kame said. "I can't wait (for the centennial celebrations). I'll be there."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

