Claremore BOE tables vote to switch from block schedule

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Public School's Board of Education voted at their February meeting to table a vote to make a proposed scheduling change.

The proposal is to move away from the current block schedule format to a seven-period school day. In a block format, students are focused on only four classes a day and complete eight courses a year.

The meeting was packed with educators, parents and students all for the block schedule. CPS Superintendent Bryan Frazier spoke out for those who might not have been present to share their perspective.

"You might not want to hear this, but the things that we have seen and witnessed since I have been here, I will tell you, something has got to change at Claremore High School in relation to academics," said the superintendent. "This is not a perfect solution, but there are students currently that are not being successful in this block program. That's the bottom line."



Even still, community members present stood as a united front.

One student on an IEP with different learning needs was worried about tackling an extended school day.

She told the board she felt confident she'd be more successful if the current scheduling format remained in place.

“The reduced class load each semester will create an environment where I can thrive in my classes without becoming overwhelmed by the demands of seven classes per day," she said.

Claremore graduate and parent Matt Ballard was able to experience the schedule change when the district made the initial switch to block in the 90's. Now, he said, his children have experienced success with the protocol still in place.

In his five minutes before the board, Ballard called on how the process to make the switch in the first place played out decades ago and was concerned with the rash nature of this go around.

“The research process took two years and included a full year for teachers to make classroom adjustments," said Ballard. "It involved a 32-person advisory committee, half of which was comprised of parents, people like this in this room.”

Student leader Rishi Patel stood up on behalf of his peers, fearful of the potential mental health implications a heavier course load could create.

“Nowadays, many students juggle the added responsibility of a job alongside school and sports," said Patel, a student athlete and secretary of CHS Student Council. "Many have expressed concerns about having little to no time with their families, as their schedules are consumed by homework leaving sleep as their only remaining priority.”

After a lengthy presentation from CHS principal Brooke Lee, the board voted to table their vote to their next meeting so they had adequate time to digest the proposal. They will reconvene on the issue in March.

