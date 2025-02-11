Broken Arrow Schools staying with five-day school week, approves hybrid calendar

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools district will not be moving to a four-day school week.

Instead, the board voted three to zero Monday night to approve two new academic calendars that keep the traditional five-day structure while making minor changes to support students and staff.

The district spent the last several months exploring whether a four-day schedule could help with teacher retention, but the overwhelming response from parents was clear: They wanted to keep the current schedule.

BAPS to vote on hybrid calendar

Broken Arrow Public Schools said there will be earlier release times for elementary students next year and additional breaks in the second semester to support student and staff mental health.

The school also said the distance learning days would be reduced from eight to six.

