City of Tulsa serves more than 600 people with its first winter weather shelter

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's first winter weather shelter served 632 people during its inaugural run.

The shelter, which opened last October, is an effort from city officials to help Tulsa's unhoused population during inclement weather.

Tulsa partnered with CREOKS to assist the unhoused community during winter weather.

“Last March, I promised we would put a focus on homelessness as a city and get a winter shelter operational by this last winter season – and we did just that,” Mayor Nichols said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for CREOKS and for the many people and organizations who made it successful. While there’s so much more to do around our work to improve outcomes for all Tulsans, this community effort is something we can all be proud of.”

Of the 632 people served at the shelter, 59 were seniors, and 21 were veterans. Everyone who stayed at the shelter was given access to support services and resources towards permanent housing.

The City of Tulsa has several different programs aimed at helping the unhoused and ending homelessness in our community.

Safe Move Tulsa has already met its goal of housing 300 people, though funding is only allocated for one year.

Earlier this week, city partners announced that construction had begun on Tulsa's new low-barrier shelter, The Harbor. It's expected to open by the end of the year.

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