Tulsa announces winter weather shelter for homeless

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is opening a new inclement weather shelter for the homeless in Tulsa as the temperatures drop.

It's going to be at BeHeard Movement, at 7216 E. Admiral Pl., The shelter is going to be operated by CREOKS in partnership with BeHeard Movement and other service providers. The new shelter opens November 17, 2025, and is going to operate 24/7 through March 31, 2026.

The goal is to provide a safe, supportive, and pet-friendly environment for adults needing a warm place to stay during the coldest months of the year. The facility will offer case management, behavioral health therapy, peer support, housing, and employment navigation, pharmacy delivery, and medical services.

“Opening this new inclement weather shelter is a key step forward in our work to reach functional zero homelessness in Tulsa. Earlier this year, I signed an executive order outlining our intent to establish a dedicated inclement weather shelter, and I’m proud to see that commitment becoming reality. This facility will ensure that no Tulsan has to sleep outside when temperatures are too extreme, and it reflects our city’s shared determination to protect every member of our community," said Mayor Monroe Nichols.

Within the facility, CREOKS and BeHeard will utilize the back portion of the building for sleeping rooms, meals, and meeting spaces. The shelter initially has 50-60 beds and aims to expand to serve 125 people, with capacity increasing to 250 during extreme weather emergencies.

Shelter operations are funded through a portion of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation, part of Tulsa’s broader effort to address homelessness and improve public health outcomes.

“Caring for our community means making sure no one is left out in the cold. This warming shelter will provide immediate safety and neighborly support for our most vulnerable residents,” said Brent Black, CEO of CREOKS Health Services. “CREOKS, in partnership with the BeHeard Movement, aim to simply ensure that everyone has a warm, secure place to survive this winter."

Food is being provided through partnerships with A Way Home for Tulsa, including Iron Gate, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and other local organizations.

Donations are welcome.

Preferred items include:



adult coats

scarves

hats

shoes

pet food

gloves

non-perishable food

hygiene items

Once open, donations can be made directly to the shelter, or dropped off at CREOKS' midtown location at 4103 S. Yale Ave.

More information about Safe Move Tulsa can be found at: www.cityoftulsa.org/SafeMove [cityoftulsa.org]

For more information on the City of Tulsa’s Path to Home Strategy: www.cityoftulsa.org/PathToHome [cityoftulsa.org]

For more information on Mayor Nichols’ priorities, including his goal to reach functional zero homelessness, visit: www.cityoftulsa.org/mayor/homelessness [cityoftulsa.org]

