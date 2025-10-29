Cherokee Nation allocates millions to help families as SNAP funding is suspended

CATOOSA, Okla — The Cherokee Nation has declared a state of emergency as families experience the effects of SNAP cuts during the government shutdown.

The Cherokee Nation is dipping into reserve funds and setting aside just under $7 million to help Cherokee tribal members get by.

$4.5 million will be going towards SNAP benefits, $1.25 million will be going towards food banks, $225,000 is going towards the Cherokee Nation’s non-profit organizations, and $750,000 is going towards the nation’s WIC program.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said the government needs to get its act together to provide families with the resources they need.

“My goodness, we would welcome the state government to do something besides nothing," he said. "We have to just repeat that most of these folks are children, a lot of these folks are elders, a lot of them are working people."

To take advantage of these benefits, Hoskin said an application will be available by Monday on the Gadugi Portal.

Cherokee members can create an account if they haven't already, log in, and find the application to receive benefits.

He said they may have to send in certain documents to prove they are eligible for benefits to receive help.

“We've got families that are just plain struggling," said Chief Hoskin. "I don't think any one government has the solution, but I think multiple governments, nonprofits, the private sector, can surely get us through a period of time until the United States gets its act together.”

