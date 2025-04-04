OWASSO, Okla. — In the first 24 hours after the Owasso tornado, signs of progress littered the hardest hit neighborhoods.

The city updated numbers April 3, stating 287 homes and businesses had been impacted in some capacity by the storm.

Some of those already repaired, others, well on their way, thanks to all of the resources that poured into the community.

City of Owasso, residents moving quickly to clean up after tornado

“I know they’re planning on sending crews out to pick up debris... I think they reacted really quickly and I appreciate their efforts," said longtime Owasso resident Greg Rice.

He was home alone the morning of April 2 when the tornado warned storm roared into his neighborhood.

“I saw our outside doors shaking real bad and about 5 seconds later, our window exploded in the office and the door blew off the hinges," he said. "I thought I might get sucked up because I've heard the stories about the first thing that happens is the pressure and then then the tornado hits, so that was kind of my biggest concern."

Rice was able to make it to an interior room, but by then the worst was over.

His garage door and fence surrounding the property was completely gone. A few of his windows and a portion of his roof had also gone with the wind.

The efforts in Owasso feeling much more immediate than last years storms, specifically with the emergency declaration the day of the storm.

City leaders declared state of emergency April 2:

Though, 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen checked in with leaders from communities hard hit in 2024 and found that is not the case.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley said his city declared a state of emergency the day after on the May 7th tornado.

Rogers County Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes said they verbally declared an emergency the night of the May 25th tornado, and formally issued one at the scheduled city council meeting the next day.

While cities, counties or the governor can declare an emergency, Stokes explained it's best cities do it themselves. That way, the resources and funding go directly where they're needed most.

Owasso city leaders have set no date for when their state of emergency will expire. They plan to evaluate in the coming weeks, but said it will be in effect as long as their residents need help.

